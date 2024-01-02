Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 58,330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Netflix worth $242,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Netflix Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $13.38 on Tuesday, hitting $473.50. 762,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The company has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

