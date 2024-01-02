1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,377,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,632,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,630,160. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

