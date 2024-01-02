Sippican Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sippican Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $249.90. The company had a trading volume of 60,504,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,704,272. The firm has a market cap of $794.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

