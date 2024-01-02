Raymond James & Associates Has $330.67 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $330,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Accenture by 21.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,994. The company has a market cap of $218.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

