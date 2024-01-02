Monte Financial Group LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 2.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $85.89. 1,919,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,586. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

