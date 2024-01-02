James Hambro & Partners Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

James Hambro & Partners reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $191.45. 2,692,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.16 and a 200 day moving average of $181.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

