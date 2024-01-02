Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. 10,983,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,276,172. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

