Monte Financial Group LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 4.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,523,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.