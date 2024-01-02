Solitude Financial Services Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.78. 1,442,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

