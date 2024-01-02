W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $385,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,714,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after acquiring an additional 374,623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,529,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

