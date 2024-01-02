Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 499 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

