W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Buys 957 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 101,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 132,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 26,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 204,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 131,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 744,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

