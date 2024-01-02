Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,596 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.04. 452,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.78. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

