Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $135.17. 1,113,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $136.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

