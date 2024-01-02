Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,297 shares of company stock valued at $266,540,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $7.09 on Tuesday, reaching $256.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,028. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.03 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.86 billion, a PE ratio of 97.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.