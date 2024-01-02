Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.17. The stock had a trading volume of 344,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.