Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 14,558 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. 9,401,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,942,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

