Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.0 %

INTC opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $207.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

