iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after buying an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.14. 997,597 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.29.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

