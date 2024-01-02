iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 176.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,314 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

