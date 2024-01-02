Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 6,626 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.04. 1,384,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

