Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,100,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,704,272. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.