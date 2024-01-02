iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $108.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

