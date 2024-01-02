Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,363,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $166.08. 3,339,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average of $156.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

