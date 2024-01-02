Arlington Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.21. 1,176,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $305.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

