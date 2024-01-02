NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lifted by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

