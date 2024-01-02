Goodwin Daniel L Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.36. 938,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,897. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.44. The company has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

