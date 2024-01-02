James Hambro & Partners Purchases Shares of 2,959 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 57.1% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,799,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 23.6% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.55. 539,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,994. The company has a market cap of $217.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.53. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

