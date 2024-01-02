The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $429,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,511,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,907,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $258.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.