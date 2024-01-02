Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 65,074 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,074 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.56.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.