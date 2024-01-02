Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,749 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 43.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 237,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 535.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 345,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,747,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

HON stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $209.85. 913,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.34. The stock has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

