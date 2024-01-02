WD Rutherford LLC Buys 4,585 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.03. 859,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The company has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.34.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.