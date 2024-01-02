Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,438 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.49. The company had a trading volume of 525,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,793. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $241.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.