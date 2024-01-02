Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,289,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,847 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Walmart worth $686,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Walmart stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.84. 1,148,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.