Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,180 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 2,589,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,638,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

