Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $660.08 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The stock has a market cap of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.