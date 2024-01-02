Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $249.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.30. The firm has a market cap of $792.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

