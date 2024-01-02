Mechanics Financial Corp Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.4% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $221,496,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.75. 8,660,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,230,787. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

