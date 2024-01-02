Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires 125 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.17. 134,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,341. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

