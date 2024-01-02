Arlington Partners LLC Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

