Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 3,979 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 51,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,072,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $297,584,000 after buying an additional 70,355 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 99,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 133,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

ABT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.46. 1,199,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.00. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

