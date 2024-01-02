Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 1,016,226 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 549.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $69,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

