Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $13.59 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 5.4% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. 1,705,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,696. The company has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $94.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

