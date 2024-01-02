1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,482 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. 9,384,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,276,172. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $267.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

