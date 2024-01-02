Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

