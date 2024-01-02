Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.03. 29,087,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,359,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.98. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

