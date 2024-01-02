Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $235.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

