Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,206 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.83. 1,811,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,884,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

