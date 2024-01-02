Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.68. The stock had a trading volume of 284,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

