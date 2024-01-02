Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $341,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.17. 222,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,978. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $313.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

